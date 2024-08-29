What we know about McDonald's long-awaited 'Big Arch' burger

Fast food chain McDonald’s is bringing a new long-awaited item to its menu, but what is the Big Arch burger and where is it available?

The golden arches of McDonald’s are recognisable all around the world and now the company is even naming a new burger after them.

Over eight months ago, McDonald’s revealed its plans to launch a new and bigger burger, and now it’s been revealed as the Big Arch™.

The Big Arch is rolling out in markets in Canada and Portugal initially after fans of the fast food chain wanted something larger and more filling, the company discussed at the annual investor meeting in December 2023.

The CEO of McDonald’s, Chris Kempczinski, told CNN at the time: “We think we're going to be able to deliver a great tasting large burger at a superior value to what [customers] can get anywhere else.”

What is in the Big Arch burger?

The Big Arch is made up of two quarter-pound beef patties, three slices of white cheese, crispy and regular onions, gherkins, lettuce and a brand new Big Arch burger sauce, all inside a classic sesame seed bun.

McDonald's Canada Chief Marketing Officer Alyssa Buetikofer said in the launch announcement. “We have heard our guests loud and clear and understand they are looking for a bigger burger on our menu, and we are excited to bring this new global menu item to Canadians.”

She continued: “This satisfying burger combines the familiar McDonald’s flavours our fans know and love with some unique new ingredients, including a tangy new burger sauce created for the Big Arch specifically.”

Where is the Big Arch burger available?

The Big Arch is being launched initially in markets in Canada and Portugal, as the company says it wants to learn from these launches before rolling out more widely.

There is potential for the Big Arch to be launched internationally, but it remains to be seen if and when the new burger will hit the UK.

