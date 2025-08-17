Lewis Capaldi urges Justin Bieber to text him back after being ghosted

Turns out, not even celebrities are safe from being ghosted – just ask Lewis Capaldi.

The Scottish singer hilariously revealed that he was once aired by none other than Justin Bieber, and he's now urging the pop star to finally text him back.

Speaking to Chris Stark on Capital Breakfast, the 'Someone You Loved' singer recalled a star-studded party where he unexpectedly hit it off with Bieber.

Capaldi shared that Bieber approached him and said, "'Hey man, what’s going on?'" to which Capaldi cheekily replied, "'You don't remember my name.'"

Bieber quickly reassured him, saying, "'Of course I do, you're Lewis Capaldi.'"

"Me and Bieber had this super night together, like really lovely evening together," Capaldi told Stark. "We didn’t spend the night together, but we hung out and I’m like, ‘Me and the Biebs are gonna be best pals, this is huge.’"

The pair exchanged numbers – but things didn’t quite go as Capaldi hoped.

"I text him maybe the most sucking up his a*** text. I said, ‘Just wanted to jump on, bro, last night was so special, great guy, so nice to hang out with you, such a dude,'" Capaldi shared.

Bieber simply liked the message and didn't reply.

Still holding out hope, he added: "So if you’re out there Bieber, wherever you are, text me back, please. Bieber aired me."





Naturally, fans were left in stitches.

One person commented: "We need a follow-up with Justin and Lewis, if not. Justin, you’re missing out."

Another chimed in and tagged Bieber, writing: "babe we need a Collab ASAP."

A third added: "pleaseeee reply to our king. Don't leave a bro hanging."

So far, Bieber’s remained silent – but the internet (and Lewis) is waiting.

