Meghan and children prepare sweet treats in Valentine’s Day video

The Duchess of Sussex gave a glimpse of her children helping her prepare heart-shaped treats for Valentine’s Day in a new video shared on social media.

Meghan posted a video of herself cutting heart-shaped strawberries and preparing Valentine’s themed food alongside her children, with the song L-O-V-E by Nat King Cole, on her Instagram story.

The mother-of-two shows off her culinary skills, decorating pink snacks with her daughter Lilibet before carrying the plate outside, following her son Archie.

Neither child’s face can be seen in the video, in keeping with the couple’s attempts to maintain their privacy.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke of Sussex and Meghan both posted photographs exchanging kisses on February 14 – the one day of the year reserved for lovers across the globe.

William and Kate looked in a blissful mood dressed in shorts, trainers and polo-style shirts, sitting on a rug in a wooded area, with the princess smiling as the prince kissed her on the cheek.

The photograph of William and Kate is a still image taken from the video released last September when the princess announced she had ended her cancer treatment.

The photograph was posted on the couple’s official X account, formerly Twitter, with no words – just a heart emoji.

The prince has described 2024, when his wife underwent chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer, as “brutal”, and the picture is the first time they have publicly marked Valentine’s Day.

Harry and Meghan looked equally enamoured, casually dressed as they shared a kiss in a black and white image, midway through a meal.

Meghan recently left the Invictus Games for injured servicemen and women that Harry is hosting in Canada and posted a message to her husband alongside their romantic picture.

She said: “Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families.

“Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created.”

Referencing the meal in the photograph, she adds: “My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you.”

Meghan has been living in California with husband Harry and their children Archie, aged five, and Lilibet aged three, since the couple stepped down as working royals for a life of personal and financial freedom in March 2020.

They married at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2018 and appeared to be the modern, multicultural face of the British monarchy, but ultimately decided to leave the institution and escape press intrusion.

William and Kate during a photocall to mark their engagement (John Stillwell/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - John Stillwell

Harry remains estranged from his brother William, highlighted by the siblings reportedly not talking when they attended a family funeral last year.

Life partners for more than 20 years, William and Kate met at the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland, and became friends first before embarking on a romance.

They wed in a grand fairytale ceremony in Westminster Abbey on April 29 2011, with the aisle of the Gothic church lined with trees.

William and Kate welcomed their first child George in 2013, followed by Charlotte in 2015 and Louis in 2018 and it appears their relationship, following Kate’s cancer journey, remains strong.