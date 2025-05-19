Meghan gives wedding anniversary thanks to those who supported ‘our love story’

The Duchess of Sussex has thanked those “who have loved and supported us throughout our love story”, as she and the Duke of Sussex celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

Meghan posted an image on Instagram of a notice board featuring a collection of snapshots of the couple from their private photo album, with the message: “Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories.

“Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story – we appreciate you.”

She added: “Happy anniversary!” followed by a red heart emoji.

Among the images were numerous pictures of Meghan and Harry embracing, and one of the duke tenderly cradling the head of one of their children as a swaddled newborn.

There was also a baby scan labelled Archie, a photo of Archie kissing Lili on the forehead, as well as a number of notes including a central one in Meghan’s handwriting reading “Our love story”.

The Sussexes ride in an open-topped carriage through Windsor Castle after their wedding in St George’s Chapel (Jeff J Mitchell/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Jeff J Mitchell

The accompanying music was The Proclaimers’ hit track I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).

Harry wed former Suits actress Meghan at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19 2018.

But the pair stepped away from the working monarchy less than two years later for a new life in the US.

Harry and Meghan at their engagement photocall in 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Dominic Lipinski

Meghan did not name any of the people she was thanking.

Harry has faced a lengthy rift with his brother the Prince of Wales and an estrangement from his father the King, telling a recent BBC interview how Charles will not speak to him.