US president Donald Trump – a man who has previously referred to himself as a ‘king’ – met actual king Charles and Queen Camilla on Monday, as the royals begin a four-day state visit over in America.

The King and Queen were seen leaving the White House in a motorcade on their way to a garden party at the British embassy, and these scenes left one conservative commentator wondering one thing.

Right-wing journalist Nick Sortor shared a video of the vehicles moving through Washington D.C., and added: “King Charles has a PRESIDENTIAL-level motorcade rolling through DC right now.

“We now have an ACTUAL king on our soil, but there are NO SIGNS of any ‘No Kings’ protests anywhere in the nation right now…”

The first ‘No Kings’ protest took place in June last year, as a “direct response to Donald Trump’s self-aggrandizing $100 million military parade and birthday celebration” taking place at the time.

A second protest took place in October, followed by a third mass demonstration last month.

The official website for the protests states: “Trump wants to rule over us as a tyrant. But this is America, and power belongs to the people - not to wannabe kings or their billionaire cronies.

“The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings – and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty.”

And so, with the ‘No Kings’ protests focusing on a man stylising himself as a monarch in a country without one, other X/Twitter users have been quick to ridicule Sortor and explain why people aren’t protesting an actual king from another country:

Political communicator and consultant Micah Erfan responded: “Why would we protest the symbolic leader of a foreign country?”

“I’ll bet this hits so hard if you’re stupid,” wrote podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen:

Writer Richard Hanania quipped: “Next you’ll tell me liberal hypocrites won’t even protest Burger King”:

Rick Wilson, of The Lincoln Project, said Sortor’s post was “only interesting because you don’t know what a category error is”:

And another account said the tweet was “not logical”, as “a king from another country is not the same as a President who many feel is acting as a king”:

Sortor doubled down following the criticism, responding to the above by saying: “So your argument is Britain has a king, and America does not. Thank you for supporting my point.”

Eh?

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