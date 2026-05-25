Megyn Kelly criticises ‘shocking’ corruption in Trump administration

Megyn Kelly has criticised Donald Trump and hit out at “shocking” levels of corruption in his administration.

Kelly has been speaking out against the president and his administration consistently in 2026 - but back in 2024, she endorsed Trump for president.

Before the election that year, she took to the stage with Trump in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to explain why she was backing him - calling him a "protector of women".

This week, speaking on the Hodgetwins podcast, Kelly said: “I didn’t expect the corruption to be quite as widespread as it has been.

“The self-dealing, the lining of his and his family’s pockets. It’s shocking.”

Kelly added: “You look across the board at the Trump family, I’ve never seen a family get so rich off the presidency.”

Kelly previously hit out at the president’s “disgusting” words on Truth Social , where he had threatened to kill a “whole civilization”.

Kelly was referencing the Truth Social post in which Trump threatened Iran with annihilation, writing on Tuesday: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?"

Kelly also previously spoke on Piers Morgan Uncensored, criticising Trump for welcoming Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu "as an equal" in the US situation room.

"What led him to sit there and buy what that guy was selling hook, line and sinker, when every other president was able to see through that liar.

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