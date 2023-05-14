Mel Giedroyc appears as ‘butter-churning Polish milkmaid’ in Eurovision skit

TV presenter Mel Giedroyc has pretended to churn butter dressed in a milkmaid’s outfit during a break between performances on the Eurovision Song Contest.

Giedroyc, who is of Polish descent, wore an outfit in the style of Polish entry Donatan and Cleo who performed My Slowianie during the live Eurovision grand final in 2014.

Th 54-year-old, who is commentating on the show with TV presenter Graham Norton, appeared to be churning butter in a suggestive manner after Belgium’s singer-songwriter Gustaph had performed.

She appeared in the back of shot behind host Hannah Waddingham, who introduced act number 17, Brunette from Armenia.

The BBC Eurovision Twitter account posted: “Mel Giedroyc as a butter churning Polish milkmaid! Give her an NTA right now!”

It later added: “Just when I thought I couldn’t love Mel any more.”