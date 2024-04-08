Memorial to Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers by motorbike convoy was ‘astounding’

Si King has spoken of how grateful he and the family of Dave Myers are to the thousands of motorcycle riders who honoured the Hairy Bikers star.

Myers, who was part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo with co-presenter King, died in February at the age of 66 following a battle with cancer.

In his memory, motorcyclists rode in convoy to raise funds for cancer research, kicking off in Beverley Market Place in East Yorkshire on Sunday.

The ride of around two and a half hours, organised by Biker Escorts East Yorkshire, moved through various Yorkshire towns and villages including Scagglethorpe and Pickering before coming to an end in the seaside town of Scarborough.

The group had expected around 3,000 riders, but King posted a video message on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday saying there was around double that number.

He said: “Hello, everybody… I’m compelled to say an enormous thank you because what happened on the ride-out memorial for Dave yesterday was nothing more than astounding. 6,000 of you turned out as a sign of solidarity and love and affection for the Bikers but particularly for Dave.

“And ended in Scarborough and I heard you had a very thoroughly good time, and Dave would have loved it.

“So from the bottom of our heart, Lili (Liliana Orzac), his wife, and his family, his close mates, and me (would like to say) a massive, massive thank you.

“We were all enormously touched by it and please don’t think for one second, it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Love to you all, so pleased you had a lovely day.

“And thank you, thank you so very much for that show of kindness and solidarity. Love to you all.”

Born in Barrow-in-Furness, Myers’ final series with King continued to air on BBC Two following his death.

He was also known for competing on Strictly Come Dancing and the cookery books he published with King.