Instagram quietly dropped a feature that users are only now discovering – and it's finally one they're on board with.

With feeds now filled with matcha, Pilates, padel, and polished aesthetics, there was once a time when photos were blurrier, more candid, and, quite frankly, rather random. But millennials loved it.

In the 2010s, feeds were awash with #OOTD featuring Topshop American flag shorts, American Apparel disco pants – and of course, avocado toast that infuriated prior generations for reasons still unknown.

Now, Instagrammers have discovered they can take a peek at the former phases of themselves by ordering their 'like' activity from oldest to newest, and it’s sparking a wave of nostalgia.

Despite being around for a while, the feature is only now catching users' attention, with Billie Eilish popularising the trend earlier this month. On her Instagram Story, the star revealed that her very first likes were naturally nothing but Justin Bieber photos.

Now, people are turning to X/Twitter to share their own findings.

One joked: "Whatever you do, don’t go into Instagram settings and pull up your likes and filter them from oldest to newest. Immediate cringe fest, oh my lord."

Others revisited their British YouTuber eras...

Zoe Sugg played a big role.

One Direction content also dominated some users' older activity.





So, how exactly do you do it?

Under settings, there's a 'Your Activity' tab where you can view all the likes you've made.

Simply filter the section to 'Oldest to Newest' – and voila.

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.