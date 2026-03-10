A reporter is being praised for his question on the bombing of a girls’ school in Iran which elicited a very telling response from Donald Trump .

During US president Trump’s joint war in collaboration with Israel , horrifying news emerged that a girls’ primary school in Minab, southern Iran, was hit by what is believed to be a Tomahawk bomb reportedly killing at least 165 people.

The deadly strike happened on 28 February – the day the war broke out with joint US-Israeli strikes . The UN reports the victims were “mainly girls aged between 7 and 12” and the strike took place during school hours.

An investigation is underway into which country was responsible for the strike.

Amid Trump’s claim that Iran was responsible for bombing a school in its own country, a reporter pressed Trump on what basis he was saying that.

New York Times White House correspondent Shawn McCreesh asked: “You just suggested that Iran somehow got its hands on a Tomahawk and bombed its own elementary school on the first day of the war, but you’re the only person in your government saying this. Even your defense secretary wouldn’t say that … Why are you the only person saying this?”

Trump’s response was extremely telling.

“Because I just don’t know enough about it,” Trump replied. “I think it’s something that I was told is under investigation. But Tomahawks are used by others, as you know. Numerous other nations have Tomahawks, they buy them from us.”

McCreesh has been widely praised for his question, which appeared to draw out the conclusion that Trump’s claim appeared to be not based on any type of fact.

“A++++++ question there,” someone wrote.

Another said: “Need more reporters like @ShawnMcCreesh that aren’t afraid to press Trump.”

A House representative wrote: “A free press can save us. @ShawnMcCreesh confronted power today. And didn’t flinch.”





“Where have these kinds of questions been for the last decade?! THIS is how you question people in power,” another wrote.

