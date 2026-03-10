GTA 6 LIVE: Pre-order and price update hopes dealt blow

Hopes for news about GTA 6's pre-order and price seem to have been dealt a blow by Rockstar Games.



The studio's parent company Take-Two Interactive recently confirmed Grand Theft Auto VI remains on track for its 19 November release date, with marketing to begin this Summer and plans for physical editions at launch.

GTA 6 is the most anticipated video game of all time and gamers continue to avidly track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details, release dates, maps, screenshots and pre-order announcements.

Follow indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest breaking news, confirmed details and fan reactions as they emerge.

ICYMI: GTA 6 pre-order and price update hopes dealt blow Rockstar Games seems to have removed IDs from the PlayStation database which sparked speculation about pre-orders and price being revealed soon. A dataminer discovered the IDs and this sparked widespread speculation as this usually happens just before pre-orders open for a game. Some gamers had been exploiting what seemed to be a glitch causing the game to appear in their 'recently played' lists. But another dataminer has since found Rockstar seems to have taken them down for now. @yAmethyst posted on X / Twitter: "The title IDs for GTA 6 have been 'delisted' by order of Rockstar; this means that anyone who had 'GTA 6 played now' no longer has it." It's claimed this will not have any effect on Rockstar's timeline for GTA 6.

GTA 6's most ambitious feature discussion from GTA6 Fans in the GTA 6 Subreddit are discussing what the most ambitious feature Rockstar Games will be including in the upcoming title. Macsilver18 posted: "For me it will be like 50-to-70 per cent of NPCs we see in the open world are not generic NPCs but actually played by real actors and you can distinguish them very easily, the reason why I think it isn't impossible is because they've done this before in Bully. "It's not impossible but if they pull this off it would literally be the most lived in game of all time and I'm not even mentioning other stuff like mini games which could end up being better than actual games." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. OnlySmellz said: "The deadline of 19 November." Basemastuh_J said: "Advanced water height dynamics, high waves, low tide, flooding." ResidentResult1977 said: "Weather system involving disasters 🤔" QTAry said: "Evolving the wanted system from Red Dead Redemption 2. I think they have an easy home run with implementing an actual system where police look for you instead of omnipotently knowing where you are at all times." Comfortable_Train189 said: "That the stuff we see in the trailers is not scripted. GTA 5 trailers look way-way better and populated than the real game. NPC wise at least."

GTA 6 pre-order and price 'imminent' GTA 6 title IDs have been found in the back-end of the PlayStation database, according to PlayStation Game Size on X / Twitter. This usually happens just before pre-orders open for a game. Responding to a question in the comments about the potential timeline for this, PlayStation Game Size said: "To be honest, it completely depends on the publisher and it's not something I know for sure. "But I don't think there's going to be a long wait."

