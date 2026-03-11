SNL: 5 of the biggest moments from Ryan Gosling’s episode

Ryan Gosling was back in the hot seat as the host Saturday Night Live over the weekend (7 March), marking his return for the first time since 2024, when he was promoting his action-comedy The Fall Guy.

This time he was promoting his new science-fiction movie Project Hail Mary, based on the book of the same name, which follows a middle school teacher who is sent to space as the world comes to an end.

Gosling first hosted SNL back in 2015, and now, is just one appearance shy of becoming a five-timer.

The actor was joined by Gorillaz as the musical guests, and there was a surprise appearance from next week's host, Harry Styles.

Of course, the sketches wrote themselves after a week of chaos for the US, who fired Kristi Noem, saw Trump "fall asleep" on camera, and are now dealing with the fallout of strikes in Iran.

Here are 5 of the biggest moments you missed this week...

Harry Styles gatecrashes Ryan Gosling's monologue

Styles is set to host next week's episode, in his first appearance since 2019. During Gosling's monologue, he sat on the front row of the audience, as the star serenaded him with a rendition of his hit song 'Sign of the Times'.

"No one wants this", he joked.

Colin Jost puts on a spectacular performance as Pete Hegseth

The secretary of war was transformed into a frat boy with no idea how to handle the US' strikes on Iran.

“If we don’t know what we’re doing, then Iran definitely doesn’t know what we’re doing,” Jost (as Hegseth) said, noting the recently-fired Kristi Noem (Ashley Padilla), had landed herself a new role "under the bus".

“You’re all playing chess — I’m playingGrand Theft Auto,” he noted, alluding to the recent slew of Grand Theft Auto-inspired montages the White House has been posting on social media to show off their so-called progress in the Middle East.

“This isn’t a war, OK?” Jost said. "It's a situationship".

Ryan Gosling struggles to stay in character

The actor and Ashley Padilla struggled to keep their cool during a hilarious sketch with the pair playing a principal and teacher, attempting to keep their students under control.

They begin reading out notes passed between students - except the notes had been changed from the rehearsal, and they were reading them for the first time, causing confusion and a lot of laughter.

Gorillaz perform 'The Moon Cave' and 'Clint Eastwood'

The brand were promoting their new album 'The Mountain' by performing one its tracks alongside a timeless classic.

Weekend update takes aim at Trump's neck rash and Kristi Noem's firing

The former DHS secretary probably won't want to watch this episode back.

