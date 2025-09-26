Over 5,000 new words have been added to Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary, as part of the latest edition - and it includes words that have become popular in recent years.

"For the first time in over twenty years, and only the twelfth time since 1898, Merriam-Webster has published a new edition of its iconic Collegiate Dictionary," the company announced in a statement on Thursday, September 25.

Taking to Instagram, the latest edition was revealed with the caption, "We have some words for you. Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary. The NEW Twelfth Edition. Made of paper."

The dictionary will be released on November 18, the last edition of theirs was published in 2003.





What are some of the new words included?

Here are some examples of the new words and definitions you'll find in the new Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary, as per Associated Press.

Beast mode

Definition: An extremely aggressive or energetic style or manner that someone adopts temporarily to overpower an opponent in a fight or competition.

Example: He needed to go beast mode to crush the hot dog eating contest.

Dad bod

Definition: A physique regarded as typical of an average father, especially one that is slightly overweight and not extremely muscular.

Example: Harry rocked a dad bod even before the birth of his first child.

Dumbphone

Definition: A cellphone that does not include advanced software features, such as email or an internet browser typically found on smartphones.

Example: Want to really get lost? Destroy your smartphone, buy a burner dumbphone and head for the hills.

Farm-to-table

Definition: Involving or advocating the direct sale and distribution of food from its point of origin to customers.

Example: Farm-to-table, shmarm-to-table. Jack wants a Big Mac, not a pricey restaurant meal.

Hard pass

Definition: A firm refusal or rejection of something, such as an offer.

Example: The egg salad’s been in the sun for six hours. That’s a hard pass for me, Suzy.

Love language

Definition: A person's characteristic means of showing love or care for another.

Example: Charlie's dating profile says his love language is making mac and cheese. Could go either way, dude.

Petrichor

Definition: A distinctive, earthy, usually pleasant odor that is associated with rainfall, especially when following a warm, dry period.

Example: Molly refused to let the weather dampen her mood, especially as the petrichor reminded her of cozy rainy days past.

Rizz

Definition: Romantic appeal or charm.

Example: "You come here often?" Joe's rizz was way, WAY off.

Side-eye

Definition: A sidelong glance or gaze, especially when expressing scorn, suspicion, disapproval or veiled curiosity.

Example: Anna side-eyes every man in white socks and sandals. That's all.

Teraflop

Definition: A unit of measure for the calculating speed of a computer equal to one trillion floating-point operations per second.

Example: Cough up enough teraflops to let me bed rot with my PlayStation.

