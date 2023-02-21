A meteor has crashed into a city in Texas

A two-feet wide meteor weighing half a ton crashed into Earth in South Texas, the space agency NASA has confirmed.

The meteor, weighing in at almost 454 kg, struck an area in South Texas on Wednesday 15 February, according to local reports.

It hit the city of McAllen at around 6pm where a flash of light was reportedly seen in the sky accompanied by a loud boom.

The meteor is believed to have broken apart once entering the atmosphere before hitting the ground, though no injuries or property damage were reported.

In a statement, NASA said: “Based on analysis of preliminary information from several sources, NASA experts believe the object was a meteoroid about two feet in diameter weighing about 1,000 pounds.

“The angle and speed of entry, along with signatures in weather radar imagery, are consistent with other naturally occurring meteorite falls. Radar and other data indicate that meteorites did reach the ground from this event.

“Although meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, they slow as they travel through the atmosphere, breaking into small fragments before hitting the ground. Meteorites cool rapidly and generally are not a risk to the public.”

The space agency also shared a satellite image that appeared to show the bright meteorite above the area of Texas.

According to Fox4News, residents reported hearing a loud sonic boom and seeing a flash of light. Sightings of the meteor were also reported by the pilots of two separate aircraft.

