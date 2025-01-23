A Milwaukee weather reporter has reportedly been let go by her station after condemning Elon Musk's arm gesture during Donald Trump's inauguration. Some have compared the action to a Nazi salute.

Reports claim that CBS 58 staff were notified in an email from news director Jessie Garcia that Sam Kuffel "is no longer employed" at the station. The email, obtained by the Journal Sentinel, continued: "A search for a replacement is underway."

The day before, Kuffel shared a photo of Musk at Trump's inauguration with the caption: "Dude Nazi saluted twice. TWICE. During the inauguration. You f*** with this and this man, I don't f*** with you. Full stop."

She then reportedly shared a GIF from the show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia in which one of the characters said: "Screw that old b****. He's a Nazi."

Kuffel's account has since been changed to private.

Over on X/Twitter, conservative radio host Dan O’Donnell shared screenshots of the post, writing: "Meteorologist Sam Kuffel makes a pair of vulgar Instagram posts while spreading the lie that Elon Musk was giving a Nazi salute during yesterday's Presidential Inauguration."

One person responded: "You know what I find weird, Dan? How no one can just step up and say, 'You know, he really shouldn’t have made that gesture. That was in poor taste.' It’s not hard. Musk is now working for the govt and needs to be held to a higher standard."

Meanwhile, another quipped: "So, freedom of Speech only applies if one side (currently in power) agrees with the speech?"

Indy100 reached out to CBS 58 for comment

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.