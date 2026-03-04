Michael Morpurgo says children learn best by getting lost in a story

Author Sir Michael Morpurgo has championed reading and getting lost in a story as the best way for children to learn.

The former children’s laureate, 82, has published a new original legend, The Miracle Dolphin Of Mevagissey, which is set in a Cornish harbour and follows the life-saving bond between a fisherman’s son and a dolphin.

Published on World Book Day, the story is part of a newly reissued collection of myths titled The Line To Legend Land which features 11 classic legends from the South West and Wales.

Marking the launch of the new volume, published in partnership with Great Western Railway (GWR), five statues of some of the featured legends, including the Red Dragon of Cardiff, the Giants of Avon Gorge, and the Faeries of Pennard Castle, will appear across a number of train stations.

The 5ft 8in statues will start off at London Paddington, before travelling to Bristol Temple Meads, Cardiff Central, Swansea, Castle Cary, and St Ives to form the Legend Land Stories and Sculpture Trail.

Speaking at the book launch, which took place at Paddington station, Sir Michael told the Press Association: “GWR have done this wonderful thing of trying to recreate the connection between books and children and reading and trains.

“I love the association.

“I think one’s got to remember that reading doesn’t belong just in the home and just in the classroom.”

Sir Michael also said he does not think blaming phones is the solution to get children reading again and that energy should instead be spent encouraging them to read from a very young age.

He said: “As a teacher and a writer, I don’t think there’s any better way for a child to learn for knowledge and for inspiration and encouragement than losing yourself in a story, and you can’t do it quickly.

“Reading those stories when they’re very, very young, as young as possible, that’s the best way to sow the seed.

“The next way to grow the plant is school, and that is a teacher.

“So if the teacher has the enthusiasm and the parent has the enthusiasm, then we will get children reading again.

“I don’t think it’s any good blaming phones or blaming iPads.

“They’re a fact of life.

“There’s a lot that’s wonderful about them and there’s a lot that isn’t.

“What’s really important is that they don’t miss out on reading.”

The new issue brings to life classic legends and follows a young wizard named Merlin, with each story retold for a modern audience by Gloucestershire-based writer Brad Brookes.

It also marks 100 years since the first edition was first completed and includes a personal introduction written by Sir Michael, whose books include War Horse, Kensuke’s Kingdom and Private Peaceful.