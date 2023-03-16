Mick Lynch in tense clash with Sky reporter over 'government mouthpiece' accusation

Another round of rail strikes means another round of Mick Lynch interviews.

The RMT union boss has become notorious for his blunt interviews justifying industrial action.

Today, amid further strike action, he has clashed with Sky News' Jayne Secker.

Secker asked Lynch if striking workers were shooting themselves in the foot as people may find ways of not requiring rail travel, such as working from home to deal with the disruption.

She said: "Some might argue you're actually striking your own way out of a job because you're going to contribute to the railways becoming less popular, less reliable, people are going to stop relying on the railways."

In response, Lynch accused Secker of "punting out" a government line "on their behalf".

Interrupting, Secker said: "I'm not going to have you stand there and accuse me of being a government mouthpiece."

"I'm talking to you about conversations I've had with people I know," she added.

Lynch said he has heard that phrasing from government ministers "almost verbatim".

It was a very cringe watch:

Members of the RMT union working at 18 train companies are striking over pay, job cuts and changes to terms and conditions.

As well as today, they will also walkout this Saturday 18 March - and also on 30 March and 1 April.

