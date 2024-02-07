Miss Japan forced to give up crown over affair with married man

Karolina Shiino, a 26-year-old Ukraine-born model has had her Miss Japan title revoked after her affair with a married man was exposed.

Two weeks after taking the crown, Shiino was forced to apologise for her behaviour claiming she had no idea he was married. Pageant organisers initially defended her actions by echoing her sentiment.

However, she later reportedly confessed to knowing about his marriage and family.

"I am truly sorry for the huge trouble I have caused and for betraying those who supported me," Shiino said.

The Japan Association said in a statement: "Today, February 5th, we received a request from Karolina Shiino, who won the Miss Japan Grand Prix, to decline the award due to personal circumstances.

"We sincerely accept our responsibility for causing a series of incidents. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to the sponsors who supported the competition, the teachers who served as judges, and everyone involved.

"I sincerely apologise."

Weeks prior, Shiino's win sparked a debate about winning Miss Japan, despite being of European descent. Shiino was born in Ukraine, and moved to Japan with her family at the age of five.

"I had not been accepted as Japanese many times, but I am filled with gratitude to have been recognised as Japanese today," Shiino previously said in her acceptance speech.

"There have been racial barriers, and it has been challenging to be accepted as Japanese."

In 2013 a Japanese pop star shaved her head and apologised for spending the night with her boyfriend.

Minami Minegishi, a member of AKB48, reportedly sobbed in a clip viewed by millions after breaking the rule of no dating.

"I don't believe just doing this means I can be forgiven for what I did, but the first thing I thought was that I don't want to quit AKB48," she said.



"If it is possible, I wish from the bottom of my heart to stay in the band. Everything I did is entirely my fault. I am so sorry."

AKB48's management said the 20-year-old had been demoted to a trainee team as punishment "for causing a nuisance to the fans".

