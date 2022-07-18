A four-month-old baby has died after being thrown off the roof of a three-story house in Bareilly, India, according to reports.

Nirdesh Upadhyay, a resident of Dunka village in Bareilly told NDTV that he and his wife were walking outside on their terrace with their infant son when a pack of monkeys suddenly jumped onto their roof on Friday.

The couple apparently tried to shoo the monkeys away but were unsuccessful. Upadhyay, 25, apparently ran to the stairs with his son but accidentally dropped him which gave the monkeys an opportunity to take him.

Before the parents could react, the monkeys picked up the infant and flung him from the roof. The child died on impact.

IndiaTimes reports that the monkeys also attacked the father and other members of the family.



It is unclear what type of monkeys attacked the baby boy and family.

Lalit Verma, Bareilly Chief Conservator of Forests, said the incident was reported to the forest department and they are conducting an investigation according to NDTV.





Monkeys have been known to snatch things from humans when given the opportunity Getty Images

Monkeys, while generally appearing cute are known to snatch things from humans as well as bite and smack.

One man found this out the hard way when he drove his Porsche through a safari park and a group of baboons trashed his car. Another man was attacked by an orangutan after approaching its enclosure at the zoo.

According to the report from IndiaTimes the deceased infant has one siblings who was seven years older. The family was preparing for the infant's name-day ceremony before the tragic incident occurred.