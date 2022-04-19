Baboons trash angry dads' Porsche during safari park drive

Baboons at Knowsley Safari Park have been causing chaos after wrecking one dad's Porsche during a family day out.

In a clip posted to TikTok, the swanky Cayenne S could be seen with its rear windscreen wiper flipped upside down, as one of the monkeys gripped onto the wing mirror, biting on it.

"No, don't bite that!" owner, Rob, could be heard shouting during the drive-through safari, as the animals seem completely unphased.

Thankfully, it seems like they saw the funny side though, admitting you "can't put a price on making memories".

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

