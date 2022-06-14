Tourist throws e-scooter down Rome's Spanish Steps
The UK Foreign Office currently has warnings or alerts out against travelling to 65 countries across the world. With the conflict in Europe and many other continents in the world, officials are continually assessing the risk of travelling to each country.

The two lists below show the countries that have travel alerts against them.

The Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel - and in many cases all travel whatsoever - to:

  • Afghanistan
  • Belarus
  • Burkina Faso
  • Burundi
  • Central African Republic
  • Chad
  • Haiti
  • Iran
  • Iraq
  • Lebanon
  • Libya
  • Mali
  • Myanmar (Burma)
  • Niger
  • North Korea
  • Russia
  • Somalia
  • South Sudan
  • Sudan
  • Syria
  • Ukraine
  • Venezuela
  • Yemen
They also advise against travel to parts of the following:

  • Algeria
  • Angola
  • Armenia
  • Azerbaijan
  • Benin
  • Cameroon
  • China
  • Colombia
  • Congo
  • Côte d'Ivoire
  • The Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Djibouti
  • Ecuador
  • Egypt
  • Eritrea
  • Ethiopia
  • Georgia
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Israel
  • Jordan
  • Kenya
  • Kosovo
  • Laos
  • Malaysia
  • Mauritania
  • Moldova
  • Mozambique
  • Nigeria
  • Pakistan
  • The Occupied Palestinian Territories
  • Papua New Guinea
  • Philippines
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Senegal
  • Tanzania
  • Thailand
  • Togo
  • Tunisia
  • Turkey
  • Uzbekistan
  • Western Sahara

If in doubt, check the Foreign Office website before travelling to any of the above countries.

