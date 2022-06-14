The Conversation (0)
x
Video
The UK Foreign Office currently has warnings or alerts out against travelling to 65 countries across the world. With the conflict in Europe and many other continents in the world, officials are continually assessing the risk of travelling to each country.
The two lists below show the countries that have travel alerts against them.
The Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel - and in many cases all travel whatsoever - to:
- Afghanistan
- Belarus
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Haiti
- Iran
- Iraq
- Lebanon
- Libya
- Mali
- Myanmar (Burma)
- Niger
- North Korea
- Russia
- Somalia
- South Sudan
- Sudan
- Syria
- Ukraine
- Venezuela
- Yemen
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
They also advise against travel to parts of the following:
- Algeria
- Angola
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Benin
- Cameroon
- China
- Colombia
- Congo
- Côte d'Ivoire
- The Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Djibouti
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- Eritrea
- Ethiopia
- Georgia
- India
- Indonesia
- Israel
- Jordan
- Kenya
- Kosovo
- Laos
- Malaysia
- Mauritania
- Moldova
- Mozambique
- Nigeria
- Pakistan
- The Occupied Palestinian Territories
- Papua New Guinea
- Philippines
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Uzbekistan
- Western Sahara
If in doubt, check the Foreign Office website before travelling to any of the above countries.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
Top 100
Snoop Dogg gives his blunt roller a raise due to inflation
Jun 09, 2022
Jun 09, 2022
Elon Musk just trolled George Galloway over Russia in the best way
Jun 10, 2022
Jun 10, 2022
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez unhappy with 'sexist' dating rumors
Jun 10, 2022
Jun 10, 2022
Deshaun Watson locks Twitter account, faces 24th sexual assault allegation
Jun 10, 2022
Jun 08, 2022