The UK Foreign Office currently has warnings or alerts out against travelling to 65 countries across the world. With the conflict in Europe and many other continents in the world, officials are continually assessing the risk of travelling to each country.

The two lists below show the countries that have travel alerts against them.



The Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel - and in many cases all travel whatsoever - to:

Afghanistan

Belarus

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Central African Republic

Chad

Haiti

Iran

Iraq

Lebanon

Libya

Mali

Myanmar (Burma)

Niger

North Korea

Russia

Somalia

South Sudan

Sudan

Syria

Ukraine

Venezuela

Yemen

They also advise against travel to parts of the following:

Algeria

Angola

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Benin

Cameroon

China

Colombia

Congo

Côte d'Ivoire

The Democratic Republic of the Congo

Djibouti

Ecuador

Egypt

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Georgia

India

Indonesia

Israel

Jordan

Kenya

Kosovo

Laos

Malaysia

Mauritania

Moldova

Mozambique

Nigeria

Pakistan

The Occupied Palestinian Territories

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Tanzania

Thailand

Togo

Tunisia

Turkey

Uzbekistan

Western Sahara

If in doubt, check the Foreign Office website before travelling to any of the above countries.

