Museum staff describe ‘magical’ moment hoard’s silver colour was revealed

Museum staff conserving a Bronze Age hoard have described the “magical” moment the “silvery surface” of its contents emerged from beneath thousands of years of dirt and corrosion.

The Peebles Hoard, which was found by a metal detectorist in 2020, comprises more than 500 “unusual” bronze and organic objects, many without archaeological parallel anywhere in the world.

Dating to 1,000BC-800BC, the hoard includes two “rattle pendants”, a sword inside a wooden scabbard, and bronze buttons looped on to cords.

The bronze objects emerged covered in dirt and corrosion (National Museums Scotland/PA)

Conservation of the hoard has revealed rare, silver-coloured objects from an era when silver was unknown, with analysis showing the colour is the result of high levels of tin on the surface.

This is thought to have been the product of a “deliberate enrichment technique” by highly-skilled craftspeople.

In 2024, the hoard was allocated to the National Museums Scotland (NMS) through the Treasure Trove legal process.

It was then extracted from the ground in a single block and excavated in laboratory conditions at the NMS Collection Centre in Edinburgh.

Peebles Hoard conservator Bethan Bryan said the moment the silver colour emerged was like the revelation of a 3,000-year-old secret.

“Working on the conservation of the Peebles Hoard is a rare privilege and definitely a career highpoint,” she said.

“As well as removing dirt and corrosion, it is essential that we preserve as much precious organic material as possible for future research.

“Getting to this point has been a challenging and incredibly time-intensive process, but the moment the silvery surface began to emerge was magical, a secret revealed after 3,000 years.”

The NMS said the function of many of the objects found in the hoard is yet to be discovered, but that it is thought some may have adorned a horse or wooden vehicle.

It said that the tin-enriched decoration would have added to the objects’ impact, and signified high status and wealth.

Dr Matthew Knight, senior curator of prehistory at NMS, said the objects’ silver colour was unlike anything he had seen before.

“The Peebles Hoard is truly a one-of-a-kind discovery, and I have never seen anything like the stunning, silver-coloured finish of these Bronze Age objects,” he said.

“They almost glow.

“Thanks to the generous support of our donors we are making significant progress.

“However, there is more to be done to prevent further deterioration of these fragile objects and continue our research to uncover more of the Hoard’s secrets.”

The NMS estimated that it will take three years to complete the conservation of the hoard.

The conservation work is being supported by the Leche Trust, the Pilgrim Trust and a group of private trusts and donors.