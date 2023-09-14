Nasa set to finally confirm if aliens exist or not

NASA is set to reveal results from its unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) independent study, which could very well confirm or deny the existence of aliens.

A UAP is said to be a new term to describe UFOs that can't be identified.

The UAP study team is made up of 16 community experts across various areas "on matters relevant to potential methods of study for unidentified anomalous phenomena".

The researchers have been carrying out the research for a year, and while they have not disclosed any of the material ahead of the briefing, Thursday (14 September) will see them unveil all.

A spokesman said: "NASA commissioned the study to examine UAP from a scientific perspective and create a roadmap for how to use data and the tools of science to move our understanding of UAP forward.

"NASA defines UAP as observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective.

"There are currently a limited number of high-quality observations of UAP, which make it impossible to draw firm scientific conclusions about their nature."

Participants to take part in the briefing include:

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson

Nicola Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters in Washington

Dan Evans, assistant deputy associate administrator for research, NASA’s Science Mission Directorate

David Spergel, president, Simons Foundation and chair of NASA’s UAP independent study team

You can watch the press briefing on NASA TV at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on Thursday.

