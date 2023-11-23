Nepal makes history with the first-ever plus-sized Miss Universe contestant

Nepal has made history with the first-ever plus-sized contestant taking part in Miss Universe.

Jane Dipika Garrett, who won Miss Nepal this year competed in the annual international major beauty pageant held at the Gimnasio Nacional José Adolfo Pineda in San Salvador, El Salvador on November 18.

“As a curvy woman who doesn’t follow certain beauty standards, I’m here to represent all women," the 22-year-old said, as she expressed herself as an advocate of body positivity.

She also expressed previous struggles with body image issues.

“I think success varies depending on each person. For me, to be on this stage and to speak my truth is something that matters a lot

Garret added: "A few years ago, I was a very insecure person and had very low self-esteem. Now, I love myself, and that’s success to me.”

In the end, Garrett became a social media favourite and ended up finishing in the top 20 at Miss Universe.

"Top 20 baby! I’m grateful to all my fans and people who supported me," the semifinalist said in an Instagram post to her 280,000 followers.









"I gave my best and that’s what matters! I’m so proud to be representing real size beauty around the world and breaking the stereotypes of beauty pageants."

She continued: "So proud of the new Miss Universe and will forever cherish this season of my life that was life-changing!"

Fans of Garrett shared their support on social media.

One person wrote: "I seriously started crying when you got called into the top 20. You represent curvy girls like me. I’m so proud of you Jane!"

"Breaking all the stereotypes, that’s @jadedipika_ to the world!! Our Miss Universe, so so so proud of you," another person said.

Someone else added: "Well performed at Miss Universe. You really broke all the barriers and promoted the real inclusivity rather than an agenda. Keep it up."

"Congratulations you made us plus-size women proud!" a fourth person commented.

Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua won this year's Miss Universe, with Thailand's Anntonia Porsild placing second and Australia's Moraya Wilson in third place.

