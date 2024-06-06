Nestle are making 'dystopian' meals for Ozempic users

Nestle is launching a range of meals designed for Ozempic or Wegovy users, with some comparing it to a Black Mirror episode.

Ozempic and Wegovy are both brand names for the drug semaglutide. Ozempic has been prescribed for several years to treat type 2 diabetes, whereas Wegovy has been prescribed since 2021 to patients who are overweight or obese.

Vital Pursuit foods are "well-suited to support a balanced diet for anyone on a weight management journey," Nestle said in a statement. The "high protein and essential nutrientsmeals are portion-aligned" for consumers of the medication and are set to include a variety of pizzas, sandwich melts and whole grain bowls.

"We know that every consumer on a health journey has individualized needs and considerations, and having options to support those needs will continue to play an important role," Tom Moe, president of Nestle USA Meals Division, said. "Over the past several years, we have been expanding choices across our meals portfolio to address consumer eating habits, and as the market evolves, we’ll continue to expand Vital Pursuit with more product formats for our consumers."

Once news spread to social media, people couldn't help but describe it as "dystopian."

Comments flocked in under a news segment shared to TikTok with one person writing: "We live in a South Park episode."

Another wrote: "Reaching Capitalism level 10000."



Meanwhile, one person quizzed: "Pretty much anyone would benefit from a pizza with better macronutrients. What does this have to do with Ozempic?"

Others were fans of the marketing move, with one suggesting that now restaurants should serve sizes for Ozempic users.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.