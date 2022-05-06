A new Netflix docuseries that explores the worst nuclear accident in US history has reached a 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show, Meltdown: Three Mile Island, follows the events on 28 March 1979, when a pressure valve failed to close in the Unit 2 reactor at Three Mile Island. This incident occurred in central Pennsylvania’s Susquehanna River.

It was one of, if not, the worst commercial accident in the country's history of nuclear power. That being said, it wasn't anywhere near Chernobyl's level of damage.

Netflix's official description, says that the series "tackles the near catastrophe at Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania through the lens of chief engineer and whistleblower, Richard Parks, as well as the community it impacted."

It continues: "Insiders recount the events, controversies and lingering effects of the worst nuclear incident in US history."

The partial meltdown received a level five rating out of seven on the international nuclear event scale. It was also categorized as an accident with wider consequences."

"Chernobyl (1986) & Fukushima (2011) are very well-known #nuclear disasters… but have you ever heard about Three Mile Island incident?

"This coming May 4th many people will be talking about this event (thanks, @netflix), so let’s inform ourselves to know the FACTS about it," reads one Twitter explaining the catastrophic event.

"Long story short: In 1979 at Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in the USA, a cooling malfunction caused part of the core to melt in the #2 reactor. The TMI-2 reactor was destroyed," it continues.

Reviews have praised the docuseries.

Decider said of the Netflix show: "Instead of a rehash of an event that could be easily researched, Meltdown: Three Mile Island takes a familiar event from the past half-century and fills in people’s gaps in information and debunks commonly held beliefs about the event."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.