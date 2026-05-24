New £20 banknote to feature Scott McTominay’s famous overhead kick

The Bank of Scotland has unveiled a limited edition £20 note featuring an image inspired by Scott McTominay’s famous overhead kick.

It has been created to celebrate Scotland’s return to the World Cup, and fans will have a chance to win one of just 100 brand new notes in the coming weeks.

The design blends traditional banknote elements with imagery inspired by McTominay’s World Cup qualifying goal for Scotland against Denmark.

The team sealed their place at the men’s international tournament for the first time since 1998 with a dramatic 4-2 win over Denmark at Hampden Park in Glasgow in November.

The Bank of Scotland has unveiled a new limited edition £20 banknote featuring an image inspired by Scott McTominay’s goal (Garry Torrance/PA)

McTominay scored the first goal early in the game with an overhead kick.

The midfielder said: “Reaching the biggest stage of world football is something every player dreams of, and I know it means everything to our fans.

“Moments like that belong to everyone who follows the team, so seeing my goal featured on a Scottish banknote feels incredibly special.

“Being able to work with Bank of Scotland to turn it into something that also supports Crisis, and the work they do to tackle homelessness, makes me even more proud.”

Emma Noble, chair of the Scottish executive committee at the Bank of Scotland, said: “Securing qualification in such dramatic fashion is a moment fans will never forget, and we wanted to mark it in a way that’s rooted in Scottish identity.

“Like football, banknotes have long been part of our country’s story, and this limited edition £20 note combines those two traditions with a modern, creative twist.

“Scott’s overhead kick is already regarded as one of the nation’s greatest ever goals.

“It’s been a privilege to work with him to bring it to life in such a unique way, and we’re grateful for his support in helping raise funds for Crisis as they work to end homelessness across Scotland.”

Just 100 of the new limited edition notes have been printed, and 50 are up for grabs through a mix of collector auctions, a prize draw, and two pop-up “vaults”.

Auction and prize draw proceeds will support Crisis Scotland, the national charity for people experiencing homelessness.

The online auction is live now and runs until 11am on Friday June 26, and fans can enter the prize draw until 11am that day.

The two pop-up vaults will appear in Glasgow and Edinburgh giving fans the chance to crack the code and get their hands on one of the limited edition notes.