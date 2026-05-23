Paris Fury weighs in on bridesmaid selling dress from Venezuela Fury’s wedding

If you're chronically online, chances are you've been inundated with videos and photos from Venezuela Fury and Noah Price’s wedding – along with the ensuing 'bridesmaid dress resale' backlash.

Now, Paris Fury has waded in on the debate.

Libby Peat, one of the 18 bridesmaids, took to social media to announce she was selling her bridesmaid dress on Vinted. She shared a carousel of photos wearing the pale blue Mode Mwah gown, racking up over two million views.

"I'm being dead serious taking offers need the cash to buy outfits for Ascot," she penned as the caption.

The dress was listed on the resale platform for £500, plus an additional £25.70 buyer protection fee.

Unsurprisingly, the post sparked a divisive debate online, with one writing: "Sure your mate would be thrilled !?"

Another added: "You sold your best friend's dream."

Vinted

However, others rushed to defend the bridesmaid, with one saying: "You're not going to wear it again, don’t fall under the pressure and selllllll the dressssss."

Many also argued that people were overreacting to something fairly trivial, including Libby herself.

Venezuela Fury’s mother, Paris Fury, also sided with Libby, saying "I told her to go for it. She can't exactly wear it again."

In a follow-up video, she added "it's never that serious over a dress," explaining she wouldn’t be able to store the outfit in a "10-foot-long, five-foot-wide caravan for the next forty years".

Ultimately, the dress did sell, with Libby later posting a video of herself packing it up to send to its new owner.

"Since everyone's so invested in this dress, I might as well milk it for as long as I can," she joked.

Paris also made a return to the video, joking: "Libby ya famous," alongside two laughing emojis.

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