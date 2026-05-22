GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 3 release date 'revealed'

An insider has 'revealed' when GTA 6 trailer 3 will release and it's a lot sooner than you may think.

This comes after Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive confirmed during an earnings call on Thursday (21 May) GTA 6 remains on track to release on 19 November, with marketing starting in the summer and pre-orders are expected to start then too.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game ever and gamers continue to avidly track trailers updates, gameplay leaks and release date clues online.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the breaking news, pre-order latest and fan reactions as they happen.

ICYMI: GTA 6 trailer 3 date 'revealed' from GamingLeaksAndRumours Someone understood to be an industry insider has claimed GTA 6 trailer 3 may release on Tuesday (26 May) with "something" at the PlayStation State of Play on 2 June. Graczardi has previously said they're "head of the video games department" for a company in Poland and is "in charge of purchasing stock" which is why they "get things early". They've previously correctly leaked the 007 First Light Nintendo Switch 2 delay, the PS5 port of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and the boxed version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. On GTA Forums, Graczardi posted: "If you can give me a link where I can bet 1,000 euros that the third GTA 6 trailer will be out on Tuesday, I'll place the bet : ) "I might even bet it'll be announced tomorrow, though my mates in the Sony sales department are telling me on WhatsApp to keep an eye out, as Rockstar has given Sony a little something for marketing purposes. "Of course, there's a 99.9 per cent chance they're having a laugh at my expense but I'm going to watch it anyway, if only for Wolverine. In any case - let's enjoy it. It's all good : )" Tuesday, 26 May, also marks the date GTA 6 was delayed from to 19 November. This was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments. yousif567 said: "If this is true then it does make sense. Get trailer 3 out with the new updated date before 26 May to update their page before the 26th. And official marketing begins in June with pre-orders going live. Perhaps Sony will announce the bundles on 2 June after the release of trailer 3." Dry-Fault-5557 said: "This is the guy that debunked the Best Buy pre-orders on Monday morning." Haunting_Appeal_2407 said: "'Of course, there's a 99.9 per cent chance they're having a laugh at my expense' lmao already covering his own ass when nothing happens." JMR762 said: "Absolute BS." Poundchan said: "It makes complete sense for them to drop the trailer next week so Sony and Microsoft can use it in their promos for SGF [Summer Game Fest]." GTA 6 trailer 3 details have not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games and this all remains speculation until anything is announced.



GTA 6 official updates round-up Here's another look at the official GTA 6 updates we've had today: GTA 6 remains on track to release on 19 November.

Take-Two will not reveal the game's price. This will be done by Rockstar Games when marketing starts.

Speaking of which, marketing is on track to start in the summer.

The game will be marketed very differently to GTA 5.

Jason Schreier said Zelnick hinted in an interview with Zelnick that pre-orders will open when marketing starts.

Zelnick said GTA 6 "will be good for the industry as a whole" if it performs "a bit better than we expect".

Reaction to GTA 6 trailer 3 date 'reveal' from GTA6 Fans in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Graczardi's claims GTA 6 trailer 3 will drop on Tuesday (26 May) with "something" at PlayStation's State of Play on 2 June. ricorru asked the Subreddit to "share [its] thoughts" and Redditors have been doing exactly that. Macsilver18 said: "Since Take-Two doesn't see trailers as marketing expenses, it's possible." PhotoModeHobby said: "I'll believe it when we see it." inuyasha99 said: "I will just say this guy works at retail in Poland in a pretty high position, he has leaked some stuff before like the 007 First Light delay for the Switch 2 not that long ago." GTA 6 trailer 3 has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games.



GTA 6 trailer 3 date 'revealed' from GamingLeaksAndRumours Someone understood to be an industry insider has claimed GTA 6 trailer 3 may release on Tuesday (26 May) with "something" at the PlayStation State of Play on 2 June. Graczardi has previously said they're "head of the video games department" for a company and is "in charge of purchasing stock" which is why they "get things early". They've previously correctly leaked the 007 First Light Nintendo Switch 2 delay and the boxed version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. On GTA Forums, Graczardi posted: "If you can give me a link where I can bet 1,000 euros that the third GTA 6 trailer will be out on Tuesday, I'll place the bet : ) "I might even bet it'll be announced tomorrow, though my mates in the Sony sales department are telling me on WhatsApp to keep an eye out, as Rockstar has given Sony a little something for marketing purposes. "Of course, there's a 99.9 per cent chance they're having a laugh at my expense but I'm going to watch it anyway, if only for Wolverine. In any case - let's enjoy it. It's all good : )" Tuesday, 26 May, also marks the date GTA 6 was delayed from to 19 November. This was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments. yousif567 said: "If this is true then it does make sense. Get trailer 3 out with the new updated date before 26 May to update their page before the 26th. And official marketing begins in June with pre-orders going live. Perhaps Sony will announce the bundles on 2 June after the release of trailer 3." Dry-Fault-5557 said: "This is the guy that debunked the Best Buy pre-orders on Monday morning." Mattdezenaamisgekoze said: "Why announce it tomorrow? That sounds very unlikely to me." JMR762 said: "Absolute BS." Poundchan said: "It makes complete sense for them to drop the trailer next week so Sony and Microsoft can use it in their promos for SGF [Summer Game Fest]." GTA 6 trailer 3 details have not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games and this all remains speculation until anything is announced.

Release date reaction from GTA6 There's plenty of GTA 6 reaction online, starting with what people have been saying about GTA 6's release date of 19 November being on track. On a post in the GTA 6 Subreddit from Redditor AnimalDesatado, K1llsw1tch82 said: "I'll rather hear this news over a trailer!" WorkingLaw420 said: "Oh thank god." ZookeepergameProud30 said: "Thank the f****** lord." art_enthus1ast said: "F*** yehhhhhhh, I didn't think it would get delayed again anyway but the confirmation is a breath of fresh air!!!!!!!!" Zenomex79 said: "OH YEAHHHHHH."

Updated GTA 6 news round-up Now the Take-Two earnings call has concluded, here's a round-up of the GTA 6 updates we've had today: GTA 6 remains on track to release on 19 November.

Take-Two will not reveal the game's price. This will be done by Rockstar Games when marketing starts.

Speaking of which, marketing is on track to start in the summer.

The game will be marketed very differently to GTA 5.

Jason Schreier said Zelnick hinted in an interview with him that pre-orders will open when marketing starts.

Zelnick said GTA 6 "will be good for the industry as a whole" if it performs "a bit better than we expect".

Closing remarks Zelnick said: "We delivered great results and we've set guidance that reflects great results going forward. That comes from all of our colleagues around the world and I would like to express gratitude from this management team to all of our offices around the world who work incredibly hard in a dedicated way to support our shared mission. "This is down to their work and I just organise the victory lap. "I would like to thank all of our investors and everyone on the call, it's nice to share a good news call and it's great to share that with you all." And that concludes the Take-Two earnings call. Don't go anywhere though as we'll have roundups, reaction and more rumours to follow.

GTA 6 'will be good for the industry as a whole' When asked of GTA 6 could cannibalise the gaming industry, Zelnick replied: "Cannibalisation doesn't really apply to the entertainment business. You compete against everything and nothing. "If you're in the grocery business, everyone needs to eat but in entertainment, if there's something else in the market and then something else, you'll try and buy both - or if you don't like either, you'll buy neither. "I actually think if we're fortunate enough, and perhaps even do a bit better than we expect, it won't just be good for Take-Two and our labels - but it will be good for the industry as a whole."

GTA 6 online mode talk Zelnick said: "We haven't spoken about GTA 6 having an online mode, it would be premature to talk about an upcoming business model for something we haven't talked about. "Our mission is to make great entertainment properties and if we get that right as an organisation, then everything else will take care of itself. "Naturally we have to be the most thoughtful and aggressive when it comes to marketing. The mission of the organisation is to make great entertainment."

GTA 6 price tag discussion Zelnick said: "On real terms, video games have become a better deal for consumers over a period of time and that's a good thing. "If you can give people something really great and offer it on favorable economic terms, it's a win-win. "Frontline prices have declined. I was using that as a backdrop to say the most important thing for us is to deliver the best entertainment on Earth and the second most important is for us to deliver it on strong economic terms. "I didn't mean for that to diminish from the value of something with an unannounced price."

GTA 6 PC question Zelnick said: "The PC market is a great market and it's growing for console-type titles. It's a market we serve avidly. "Virtually all of our hit titles hit all platforms over time. Rockstar has announced GTA 6 for consoles only so far and we're excited about our 19 November release."

More from Zelnick on AI Zelnick said: "Our art is created in computers, it always has been, but it always has been created by human beings using computers and I believe that will continue to be the case."

Zelnick on game marketing Zelnick said: "Do we see in any release, no matter how anticipated it is, the need to market the title and the opportunity to? We do. "It's to make sure people know it's out and it's worth it. That's the story of the entertainment business. "There's no way someone can expect to have a hit without engaging in marketing. "This company does spectacular marketing and whatever we did well last year, we have to do better this year and whatever we do well this year, we have to do better next year. That's what's expected of us."

GTA mission creator learnings Zelnick said: "We're trying to meet players where they are in that players want a hand in creating their own opportunities. "It's incredibly exciting and our company embraces these advances. We're not precious about this, we're open about these creations."

GTA 6 expectations and confidence Zelnick said: "We're all extraordinarily excited about what Rockstar is working on, we're all incredibly enthusiastic about the upcoming release. "We never claim success before it occurs. We work towards the best result and hope for the best result. "What's in the hands of Rockstar is making the best entertainment property it possibly can, that's what we aim to do and we feel really good about it."

Zelnick on AI Zelnick said: "I think the confusion surrounds a belief somehow more efficient asset creation creates a competitive advantage for someone else and I don't think that's the case. "If a competitor has access to AI that allows someone to do something better, quicker, cheaper, then we will have access to the same thing due to the tech in market that's licensed for the creation of video games being broadly available to all. "Asset creation is not the same as hit creation. It seems even if it doesn't help with creativity, it should help with efficiency and innovation. "The best example of that is that there are thousands of new mobile games a year but there are only a few hits every year and we have some of them. "I remain highly optimistic [about AI]."

Take-Two CEO talks product pricing Not directly about GTA 6, but interesting to note, Zelnick said: "When we look at pricing, we look at it in the context of the property itself. "In every situation, we want to deliver to the consumer vastly more entertainment value than what we charge. "A great example of that is Mafia: The Old Country. We priced the title at $50 and consumers were thrilled, we had a massive hit on our hands. "We could've priced it higher but a key thing is feeling good about something you pay for."

GTA 6 impacting GTA Online Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "I think to say everyone has been pleased by the ongoing trajectory of GTA Online, Red Dead Online, GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 would be a great understatement. "I think it's a reflection of the quality of work Rockstar has done. "It's difficult to know how well GTA Online will do after the release of GTA 6 but it will certainly stay in market and there are many consumers who love the title." This comes after Take-Two said GTA Online shark card sales "exceeded expectations".

Prepared remarks end - investor questions next Prepared remarks from Take-Two bosses have now concluded and investors will ask questions. There is usually some questions around GTA 6 so we'll keep you updated if anything new gets mentioned.

GTA 6 news round-up so far While prepared remarks are ongoing, here are all the GTA 6 updates we've had so far today:

GTA 6 remains on track to release on 19 November.

Take-Two will not reveal the game's price. This will be done by Rockstar Games when marketing starts.

Speaking of which, marketing is on track to start in the summer.

The game will be marketed very differently to GTA 5.

Jason Schreier said Zelnick hinted in an interview with him that pre-orders will open when marketing starts.

GTA 6 pre-orders window revealed Take-Two earnings: Grand Theft Auto VI is still planned for November 19. No delay. In an interview with Bloomberg today, CEO Strauss Zelnick said he didn't know where this week's Best Buy rumors came from and that pre-orders typically start alongside marketing (which will begin this summer). — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) May 21, 2026 at 9:15 PM GTA 6 pre-orders are expected to go live in the summer along when marketing for the game starts. Jason Schreier posted on BlueSky: "In an interview with Bloomberg today (Thursday 21 May), CEO Strauss Zelnick said he didn't know where this week's Best Buy rumours came from and that pre-orders typically start alongside marketing (which will begin this summer)."

Earnings call underway Take-Two's latest earnings call is underway. There will be prepared remarks from Take-Two bosses, including CEO Strauss Zelnick, before questions from investors. We'll have all the latest right here as it happens so keep it locked for all the latest.

Zelnick on GTA 6 price Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said the company will not reveal the price of GTA 6 and this will be left to Rockstar Games. Speaking to Variety ahead of the earnings call, when asked if GTA 6's price would be tied to the call, he said: "No. We never make marketing announcements in our analyst calls. Never ever ever." He confirmed marketing will start in the summer. "So the next few weeks I don't think it’ll be summertime yet but when it's summertime, Rockstar expects to start marketing GTA 6," added Zelnick.

Zelnick on GTA 6 release date Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick insisted GTA 6 remains on track when speaking to IGN ahead of the earnings call. He said: "I've been saying for some time that the release date is 19 November. We obviously reiterated that today, so we feel really good about it.”"



Take-Two earnings notes Take-Two has made documents from its earnings reports publicly available ahead of the earnings call starting. These documents state: "We project Net Bookings to range from $8 to $8.2 billion, which represents 20 per cent growth over Fiscal 2026 at the midpoint, primarily driven by the launch of GTA 6 on 19 November 19th, along with successful execution across our entire portfolio." Red Dead Redemption 2 has now sold more than 85m copies, making it the third-best selling game of all time.



FULL STORY: GTA 6 official release date update from Take-Two Interactive - and it's the best news GTA 6 remains on track to release on 19 November Rockstar Games GTA 6 remains on track to release on 19 November 2026, according to Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive.

The company is hosting an earnings call on Thursday (21 May) and before it starts, the company shared a release about its performance for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2026 and looking ahead to the next fiscal year. This is to give investors and stakeholders an update on the financial performance of the company, with details included about what's being worked on across the company's portfolio, including studios such as Rockstar and 2K. And this confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release on 19 November. This is crucial as it's highly unlikely the game will be delayed now based on Take-Two's projections and that there's less than six months to go until the game releases. Read the full story here.

BREAKING: GTA 6 release date update GTA 6 remains on track to release on 19 November. More to follow.

GTA 6 official updates imminent With less than 30 minutes to go until Take-Two Interactive's earnings call at 9.30pm BST (4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT), GTA 6 updates are imminent. Usually, Take-Two publicly shares documents ahead of the call and this will, at the very least, include updates about GTA 6's release date and if it remains on track or not. We'll be covering everything from the call live right here so don't go anywhere.

ICYMI: GTA 6 official updates imminent from Take-Two earnings call Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, is hosting a quarterly earnings call today (Thursday 21 May) at 9.30pm BST (4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT). At the very least, Take-Two will publicly confirm if the game remains on track to release on 19 November or not. There is now less than six months to go before that date. In a recent interview with David Senra, when asked about timelines for the game, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "19 November, I do know. It's been announced." The company's portfolio of studios, which also includes 2K, has a history of making announcements about upcoming titles around the time of these calls to drive interest and investment in the company but there have not been any GTA 6 updates from Rockstar yet. There was heavy speculation GTA 6 pre-orders would open this week but that did not end up happening. It still boosted Take-Two's share price though. This is a pivotal earnings call for GTA 6 as it's highly likely to cement the game's release for this year - unless another delay is announced. Zelnick will also be asked questions by investors following the presentation and more GTA 6 info might come from that. We'll be covering Take-Two's latest earnings call live - you're already in the right place to find out all the latest as it happens so keep it locked.

Renowned industry insider's earnings call forecast Renowned gaming industry insider Tom Henderson has shared what he thinks will happen during Take-Two's earnings call. He replied to a post on X / Twitter: "They are going to reaffirm November release and project their upcoming Fiscal Year's earnings and their stock will go up."

Strauss Zelnick GTA 6 marketing comments reaction from GTA6 Fans in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been discussing Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick's comments about GTA 6 marketing being very different from GTA 5's in 2013. On a post by Redditor yourfavchoom, in the comments, Mdm_Thomas said: "So basically, we will see a lot of snippets of the trailers as ads on TikTok / Instagram / Shorts." EpicMiles25 said: "I guess this confirms no delay, exciting." obama69420duck said: "I hope they still do physical marketing like billboards and such." DecentMate said: "Expect TikToks and reels." Competitive_Help8485 said: "As long as the game drops on 19 November, I don't think they really need to put out another trailer. The hype is already strong enough, that Rockstar could go all the way up to release without speaking another word about it. They'd still break sales records and make billions."

Strauss Zelnick reveals GTA 6 marketing plans Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has revealed more about plans for GTA 6's marketing. Speaking at iicon at the end of April in an interview that's just been published by Gamesindustry.biz, Zelnick said: "I've been asked by investors whether we need to spend marketing dollars given the scale of the intellectual property and its reach and the sentiment. And the answer is of course we need to market it." Zelnick said the approach taken this time will be very different to the way GTA 5 was marketed in 2013. He said to expect "a very significant broad based marketing campaign that reflects where audiences and attention is today". "13 years ago we were still buying network television," Zelnick added. "We won't be buying a lot of network television."

'This is becoming laughable' from GTA6 Some fans in the GTA 6 Subreddit are not happy Rockstar Games has shared an update for GTA Online without any GTA 6 news to speak of - at the moment - but others have hit back at the OP in the comments. Redditor LazyHigh posted a screenshot of Rockstar's latest Instagram post and said: "This is becoming laughable." And others have been having their say in the comments. junttiana said: "Meh, if no delay is announced I can wait for new info, the game is only six months away." kiimjongtrill said: "Nothing was announced or promised for today." FatherFintanFay said: "If it wasn't for 12-year-olds p****** money into buying shark cards we'd be on GTA 8 by now."

Rockstar Games post Rockstar Games has posted on social media - but it's for a GTA Online update. The post said: "Dominate the thriving Los Santos racing scene during week two of the GTA Online Motor Madness event. "Take part in the LS Car Meet Series for 2x GTA$ and RP across the Street, Pursuit, Drag and Drift Race Series - plus 5x Rep for all LS Car Meet activities."

GTA 6 official updates imminent from Take-Two earnings call Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, is hosting a quarterly earnings call today (Thursday 21 May) at 9.30pm BST (4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT). At the very least, Take-Two will publicly confirm if the game remains on track to release on 19 November or not. There is now less than six months to go before that date. In a recent interview with David Senra, when asked about timelines for the game, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "19 November, I do know. It's been announced." The company's portfolio of studios, which also includes 2K, has a history of making announcements about upcoming titles around the time of these calls to drive interest and investment in the company but there have not been any GTA 6 updates from Rockstar yet. There was heavy speculation GTA 6 pre-orders would open this week but that did not end up happening. It still boosted Take-Two's share price though. This is a pivotal earnings call for GTA 6 as it's highly likely to cement the game's release for this year - unless another delay is announced. Zelnick will also be asked questions by investors following the presentation and more GTA 6 info might come from that. We'll be covering Take-Two's latest earnings call live - you're already in the right place to find out all the latest as it happens so keep it locked.

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