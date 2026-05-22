Trump’s comments about attending own son’s wedding spark disbelief

Donald Trump has sparked disbelief after claiming he may be too busy to attend his own son's wedding.

Donald Trump Jr will marry Bettina Anderson in what the president called a “small little private affair” in the Bahamas.

The pair reportedly began dating in 2024 and were engaged in December 2025.

Trump, who always seems to have plenty of time for golf, said the timing was “not good” for him, citing the ongoing “war with Iran and other things”.

Speaking in front of reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said: “He’d like me to go, but it’s going to be just a small little private affair, and I’m going to try and make it.”

He said: “I’m in the midst… I said: ‘You know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.’”

The comments sparked a big reaction online. Once commentator wrote: "Imagine hearing your dad tell the entire country he's not sure your wedding fits into his schedule. The guy found time for 300 golf outings, but attending his son's wedding requires careful consideration."

Others claimed that Trump called his own son "a person I've known for a long time".

Others pointed out that Trump has found time for golf with the Iran war started.

One simply wrote: "Father of the f***ing year."



"He golfs every weekend by has no time for his own son's wedding, apparently," Mehdi Hasan wrote.



Meanwhile, Trump just will not stop talking about potentially running for a third term, even though he and everyone in his administration knows it’s against the US constitution.



In fact, Trump has been distributing caps with “Trump 2028” on them for months now. There was also recently a “chilling” moment a Trump judicial nominee refused to answer a basic question on his eligibility to serve as president again should concern everyone.

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