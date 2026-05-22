Stephen Colbert gives emotional goodbye in closing monologue

Stephen Colbert gave an emotional opening monologue during the final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after the show’s cancellation by CBS earlier this year.

The long-running late-night series came to a close on Thursday night (May 21), with special guests and performances joining Colbert to celebrate the end of an era in television.

Former bandleader Jon Batiste returned to the studio for the farewell episode, delivering a memorable performance alongside Paul McCartney.

Fighting back tears, Colbert opened the show with the familiar words he used for years: “Have a good show, thanks for being here, and let’s do it, y’all.”

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