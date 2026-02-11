New stamps to celebrate Hornby model railways

Royal Mail is issuing a set of 12 stamps to celebrate the world of Hornby Model Railways.

Frank Hornby, the inventor of Meccano, produced his first clockwork Hornby Series trains in 1920, followed in 1929 with the first models representing real British locomotives.

The stamps also depict the model of the Princess Elizabeth, LMS (Royal Mail/PA) PA Media - Royal Mail

Each stamp features an exclusive photograph of a Hornby model, specially commissioned by Royal Mail, including an InterCity 125 High Speed Train, Bournemouth Belle Pullman cars and a 1920 No 1 locomotive.

An additional four stamps presented in a miniature sheet celebrate the heritage of Hornby through nostalgic designs, each featuring classic packaging, catalogue covers and promotional artwork from different eras.

The commissioned photos celebrate the world of Hornby Model Railways (Royal Mail/PA) PA Media - Royal Mail

The stamps are set against an illustration of a London, Midland and Scottish Railway (LMS) locomotive in full steam.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs & policy, said: “Hornby trains entertained millions, preserved the romance of rail travel, and become a cultural icon of British design and imagination.

Frank Hornby, the inventor of Meccano, produced his first clockwork Hornby Series trains in 1920 (Royal Mail/PA) PA Media - Royal Mail

“Each of these stamps celebrates a piece of history, of Hornby’s craftsmanship and its role in British culture for generations.”

Martyn Weaver, of Hornby, said: “To see Hornby Model Railways celebrated on Royal Mail stamps is a real honour. Hornby has been part of British life for more than a century, inspiring creativity, craftsmanship and a lifelong interest in railways and modelling.

The Hornby brand is considered a key part of British heritage (Royal Mail/PA) PA Media - Royal Mail

“These stamps recognise the enduring appeal of model railways and the role the hobby continues to play in bringing people together across generations.”

Pat Hammond, archivist to the Train Collectors Society, said: “The Hornby brand is over 100 years old and that is a major achievement. It is part of Britain’s heritage, and long may it be so.”

The stamps can be pre-ordered from today.