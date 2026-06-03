Teenage Mutant Ninja New Yorkers? Mystery as groups emerge from city sewers

New York City authorities are grappling with a perplexing mystery after a series of bizarre sightings revealed groups of people emerging from and descending into the city’s extensive subterranean sewer system. Police have launched an investigation into the unusual occurrences, which have left residents and officials baffled.

Security cameras have captured at least three separate nighttime incidents where individuals were seen entering or exiting sewer tunnels via maintenance holes on streets across Brooklyn and Queens.

One particularly striking video, recorded early on a Friday morning in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, showed a group of approximately seven people popping out of a maintenance hole in the middle of a busy intersection, seemingly unfazed by passing vehicles. Some were equipped with headlamps and carried what appeared to be shovels and other tools, with one individual narrowly avoiding being struck by a car as they pulled themselves from the ground.

Another recording from Brooklyn’s Gravesend neighbourhood depicted a similar scene around 2am, with about seven people emerging from a maintenance hole. They then made their way to parked cars to change into fresh clothes, having reportedly entered the sewers around 11pm, suggesting they had spent three hours underground. In Queens, on 5 May, three individuals dressed in waterproof hip waders and protective gear were filmed prying open a maintenance hole cover before descending into the sewer, with the last person pulling the cover shut as cars approached.

Aki Jakupovic, owner of a local auto detailing shop, whose surveillance cameras captured the Queens incident, expressed concern, stating he couldn’t guess what the people were doing below ground but worried they were "up to no good." The city’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) confirmed it had inspected the Brooklyn sewer locations and found no damage to the infrastructure, though the Queens incident remains under investigation.

Rob Wolejsza, a spokesperson for the DEP, issued a stark warning, emphasising that entering the sewers is not only illegal but "extremely dangerous." He added: "Sewers can contain numerous hazards, including noxious and potentially deadly gases, unstable surfaces, flooding risks, and confined spaces. For these reasons, members of the public should never enter a pipe, drain, catch basin, manhole, or outfall." The dangers were tragically highlighted last month when a woman died after falling into an open manhole in midtown Manhattan, which utility officials said had been dislodged by a truck.

Despite the unsettling nature of the sightings, police have stated they do not believe there is any threat to public safety following a thorough sweep of the affected areas. No injuries have been reported, and no arrests have been made, with the investigation ongoing. However, residents remain uneasy. Anthony Purdie, speaking from the Williamsburg intersection where one group was spotted, dismissed the idea of simple curiosity. "They look like they were looking for something important, like money, or for doing some type of hurting," he speculated. "Ain’t no fun and games. I mean, seven grown adults going down there? Got to be something, man."