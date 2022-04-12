Several people have reportedly been shot while standing on a subway platform at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.

What we know happened

Police were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. when reports of smoke inside the station where the D, N, and R lines pass through were investigated by the FDNY.

Upon arrival, members of the FDNY found at least five people injured some via gunshot wounds. As of now, 13 people have been reportedly injured. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

It is believed the smoke the FDNY responded to was attributed to a smoke bomb that went off in a subway car during the shooting. Upon the investigation at 9:53 a.m., the FDNY confirmed there were no explosive devices at the scene.

What we know about the suspect

Law enforcement officials say they are looking for a man wearing a gas mask and orange construction vest who fled the scene.

As of 10:15 a.m., the gunman is on the loose.

Where it happened

The 36th Street subway station is in Sunset Park, Brooklyn which is two stops from Manhattan on the D, and N lines.

Sunset Park is located in the southwest region of Brooklyn between Park Slope and Bay Ridge.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

What the response is

Following the investigation, the MTA suspended all D, N, and R line services in Brooklyn and some of Manhattan.



Mayor Eric Adams, who tested positive for Covid on Monday, was briefed on the situation and asked all New Yorkers to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

Additionally, Press Secretary Jen Psaki notified the public that President Joe Biden has been briefed and extended any additional resources to Mayor Adams.

Meanwhile, videos and images from social media depict a horrifying and violent scene at the subway station where the incident occurred.

The shooting is the latest in a series of violent crimes that have left New Yorkers fearing for their safety. Back in January, a woman was fatally shoved in front of a moving train, and in February, a man shoved a bag of human feces in a woman's face on a subway platform in the Bronx.

Following the string of violent encounters, Mayor Adams announced a new safety plan which included implementing 1,000 additional officers present at 'high priority' subway stations.

More follows...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



