New York tailor defends itself after swastika armband hung up in store

A tailor in New York City has had to defend itself after a Nazi swastika armband was hung up in its store.

In many countries around the world, including the UK, Austria, Poland and France, the use of symbols of the Nazi Party and Nazi Germany are legally restricted.

When one man walked into a New York bar dressed as a Nazi for Halloween , the offensiveness he caused was quickly felt as he was swiftly escorted out.

Now, Ignacio’s Tailor shop on East 60th Street on the Upper East Side has sparked similar outrage after a Nazi swastika armband attached to a white shirt was spotted hung up in plain sight.

In a comment to the New York Post , the tailors alleged an employee who did not understand the meaning of the symbol accepted the shirt for dry cleaning.

Jorge Hernandez, a manager at the establishment said: “For me, I feel like it’s a hate situation. It’s the first time we had this situation… they want to hurt the business.”

It is suggested that as soon as a member of management saw it, they called the police and then disposed of the item.

A picture of the garment was posted on X/Twitter by City Councilwoman Julie Menin, who had been forwarded the image by a friend of the original customer who saw it.

She wrote: “A constituent in my district alerted me to the fact that a tailor on the UES has this hanging in his queue to be tailored. I have reached out to this business and they will not be tailoring this item and @NYPDnews is currently investigating.”

