People around the world are intrigued by royal pregnancies. Yes, we've never seen any pictures of Queen Elizabeth II with a baby bump - even when she was expecting Prince Andrew, Duke of York, whom she gave birth to in 1960, becoming the first reigning monarch in 103 years to give birth.

Her Majesty has had four children in life. King Charles III and Anne, Princess Royal, were born before she ascended the throne.



Prince Edward was born 12 years into the Queen's reign in 1964.

Queen Elizabeth II holding Princess Anne, born 18 August 1950. Getty

Some royal fans have noticed that the late monarch had only been pictured with a baby bump once, and the photo wasn't clear or close-up.

This is because, at that time, it was considered taboo at the time for pregnant women to be seen in public.

In a report from The New York Times, in 1948, Buckingham Palace shared a release that read, "Her Royal Highness Princess Elizabeth will undertake no public engagements after the end of June."

The then-princess gave birth to the now King Charles five months later.

The Queen also didn't present her children on the steps of the hospital following their birth, which has become a tradition for royal parents today, including Princess Diana and Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales.

In fact, Prince William was the first heir to be born in a hospital.

One day after his birth, Princess Diana and King Charles were pictured with him as they left St Mary's Hospital in Paddington.

Middleton and Prince William also posed similarly after Prince George's birth in 2013.

Elsewhere, the Queen reportedly despised the word "pregnant" and banned it from being used around because she found it "vulgar," Joe reported.

She urged people to refer to pregnant women as being "in the family way."

