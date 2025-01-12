No Trousers Tube Ride returns in colourful fashion on London Underground

The annual No Trousers Tube Ride event has returned in colourful fashion as people stripped down to their underwear and hopped on the London Underground.

Hordes of bare legs were seen at Newport Place in Chinatown before heading on to the Tube in their underwear of choice.

Crowds gathered at Waterloo station and one group of women kicked their legs with raised arms while dressed in coloured knickers.

Women display their colourful knickers as part of the annual No Trousers Tube Ride in London (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Others were seen strutting down escalators, taking selfies on the platform or posing inside a train carriage as they showcased an array of underwear styles and colours.

Men strutting on the escalators on the London Underground (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

From pink knickers to black Y-fronts to grey boxers adorned with red hearts, people were smiling and laughing as they took part in the free event.

One man opted for a more cosy look with an orange puffer jacket, orange beanie and blue scarf (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Some added flair to their clothing, with one man dressed in a white shirt, black tie and brown waistcoat, while another opted for a more cosy look in an orange puffer jacket, orange beanie and blue scarf.

Two women take a selfie on a Tube platform (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

The Facebook event instructed participants to dress in “pants as normal or low-key as possible, so it looks like you’ve just forgotten your trousers”.

The annual event was described as “a fun activity just for the sake of fun”.