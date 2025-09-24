News
Noel Gallagher’s guitar damaged when Oasis split goes under the hammer

Propstore CEO Stephen Lane, holds Noel Gallagher’s 1960 cherry red Gibson ES-355 guitar (Andrew Matthews/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

A guitar which belonged to Noel Gallagher and was damaged on the night Oasis broke up is going up for auction, and could sell for half a million pounds.

The band, which are more than halfway through their reunion world tour, split in 2009 after a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris, during which Liam Gallagher damaged his brother’s 1960s red Gibson ES-355 guitar.

The guitar will now go under the hammer this October at Propstore’s music memorabilia live auction, with a pre-sale estimate ranging between £250-500,000.

Propstore music memorabilia auctionA Propstore employee holds Noel Gallagher’s Takamine FP460SC acoustic guitar (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

It is among the 150 items from the band that will feature in the auction, along with Noel Gallagher’s Takamine FP460SC acoustic guitar – which was used to record Oasis’ Wonderwall and estimated between £200-400,000.

Zak Starkey, former Drummer for Oasis, said: “I’m extremely proud of my work with Oasis and being able to give fans the opportunity to purchase genuine memorabilia in Propstore’s music auction is a way of them being able to share the journey.”

The auction will feature more than 550 lots from some of the world’s most celebrated artists, with a combined estimated value of more than £3 million.

Other items include John Lennon’s Lost Weekend tinted glasses, which are estimated between £150-300,000, and Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal white fedora – which has been estimated at £40-80,000.

A Kimono owned by Queen’s Freddie Mercury will also go under the hammer, along with a pair of Elvis Presley’s ‘grand prix’ sunglasses, which are both estimated between £8-16,000, and Jimi Hendrix’s handwritten lyrics for his hit song, Straight Ahead – with an estimated sale of £40-£80,000.

Propstore music memorabilia auctionPropstore CEO Stephen Lane holds John Lennon’s tinted prescription Lost Weekend glasses (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Mark Hochman, music specialist at Propstore, said: “Propstore’s auction is a celebration of music history, with guitars that shaped the sound of a generation, handwritten lyrics that capture the first spark of legendary songs, and personal items that offer a glimpse into the lives of the world’s greatest music artists.

“From John Lennon’s unmistakable glasses to Noel Gallagher’s iconic guitars, these are not just collectables; they’re cultural touchstones that have inspired millions.

“The Oasis online auction is a particular highlight, perfectly timed with the band’s return to the stage, and offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own a tangible piece of their enduring story.”

Propstore’s two-day music memorabilia auction will take place from October 23-24, and begin at 3pm BST on each day.

