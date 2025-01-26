Nurse shares a Norwegian trick for staying warm all winter

A nurse who traded the sunny skies of Spain for Norway's freezing temperatures has gone viral for sharing her top tips and tricks on staying warm in the bitter cold.

In a viral TikTok clip that's racked up over 200,000 views, Laura (@laura.en.el.valhalla) told viewers about the "three-layer rule" she learnt in Norway.

"Our first layer is a thermal, thin, long-sleeve shirt. Personally, I prefer Merino wool because it’s the best at keeping you warm. Even though it’s pricey, I think it’s worth it," she shared.

Laura also suggested wearing socks made from the same material and tucking your pants into them to keep any skin exposed to the cold covered up.

She then proceeded to put on her everyday clothes, finishing off with a puffer jacket for that extra boost of warmth.

"This isn’t really aesthetic, but honestly, since moving here, I no longer care about that," she added.

@laura.en.el.valhalla/TikTok

It didn't take long for fellow TikTokers to share their own experiences living in colder climates.

"I wear six layers in Vitoria, which is almost like Norway. A cotton base layer, a thermal one, a t-shirt, a sweatshirt, a light sporty jacket, and a puffer coat. It basically qualifies as a bulletproof vest," one viewer humoured.

Another wrote: "I buy thermal clothing at Decathlon and always wear thermal layers underneath in the winter, no matter where I am. And if I lived in Norway, I would wear a double layer of thermal clothing and then my regular clothes."

Meanwhile, a third TikToker chimed in: "Me, watching this whole video while living with a minimum temperature of 10 degrees in winter."

