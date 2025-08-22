President Donald Trump has again claimed that people are calling him to thank him for making Washington DC safe enough to go to restaurants, despite data saying bookings have been going down since his supposed crackdown on crime in the city.

Speaking to reporters at a photo op with the National Guard troops, Trump said, "I've never received so many phone calls thanking me for what we've done... from people who haven't gone to a restaurant in literally in four years."

Last week, Trump ordered the National Guard to deploy 800 troops to take over the "lawless city" despite crime being in decline in recent years.

Since the deployment of federal troops, restaurant attendance has plummeted by as much as 31 per cent, research from Open Table found [via Washington Post].

