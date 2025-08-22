Watch Daniel Day-Lewis come out of retirement for new movie Anemone

Oscar-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis has returned to acting after an eight-year retirement in new movie Anemone, directed by his son.

After achieving huge accolades including three Oscars, the actor announced his retirement from Hollywood after starring in Paul Thomas Anderson's 2017 movie Phantom Thread.

The English actor, 68, returns in family drama Anemone, which he's co-written with his son, Ronan Day-Lewis, who is also directing.

Anemone explores themes of “fraught” relationships between fathers, sons, and brothers with a “mysterious, complicated past”.

