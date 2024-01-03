A Nostradamus prediction for 2024 has already come true

We’re only a few days into 2024 and one of Nostradamus’s predictions for the year already appears to have come true.

Bet you didn’t see that coming…

The 16th-century seer foretold of plenty of ominous events in 2024, including a war with China to the defenestration of Britain’s newly-crowned king.

Most of the time, if the French astrologer is proven right it means that something really bad has happened, and one of them already appears to have taken place.

Nostradamus predicted a large environmental disaster, writing at the time: “The dry earth will grow more parched, and there will be great floods when it is seen.”

Now, people are returning to his writings after the earthquake which hit Japan on New Year’s Day.

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated from their homes across the country and the death toll currently stands at 48 after a powerful earthquake triggered tsunami warnings.

The country’s main island of Honshu was badly affected by the 7.6 magnitude quake, which sent one metre-high tsunami waves hitting the western coast.

It’s one of the biggest natural disasters in the country’s history and now people are connecting it with Nostradamus’s prediction – as well as the sighting of the bizarre fish over the summer, but that’s another story.

If you thought Nostradamus’s predictions for 2024 were pretty bleak, they’re nothing compared to those of legendary blind Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga which, as always, are suitably terrifying.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel