A comedian gatecrashed the National Rifle Association’s event in Houston with a sublime takedown of CEO Wayne LaPierre - and the subtle roast has been viewed more than 5 million times.

Jason Selvig is one of the members of comedy duo The Good Liars, and stood up at an event with LaPierre to thank him for all of the times he’s offered his “thoughts and prayers’ to gun massacre victims.

The thanks was, of course, tongue in cheek; those who oppose gun law reform typically offer their ‘thoughts and prayers’ in the aftermath of a shooting - without actually proposing concrete ways to avoid it happening again.

Selvig sarcastically praised LaPierre for his "thoughts and prayers" in the wake of the massacre at Robb Elementary school last week in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and 2 adults dead.

He highlighted many mass shootings that have happened in the US in recent years, and said what was needed now was more thoughts and prayers to prevent future incidents.

The clip was posted to the Good Liars’ Twitter page on Sunday with the caption: "We spoke directly to Wayne LaPierre at the NRA Convention and thanked him for all his thoughts and prayers.” It has now been viewed more than 2.3 million times.

He began by introducing himself: "My name is Jason Selvig and I'm from West Palm Beach, Florida and I would like to say that I am sick and tired of the leftwing media and frankly, people in this room today, spreading misinformation about Wayne LaPierre whenever there is a mass shooting.”

He then moved on to his sarcastic comments - while LaPierre, to whom the camera repeatedly cut away, sat looking confused.

“They all say that Wayne LaPierre isn't doing enough to stop these mass shootings and even implying that Wayne LaPierre has played a part in making it easier for these shooters to get guns, to get weapons.

"You heard it after Las Vegas, you heard it after Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, you heard it after Columbine, you heard it after Parkland, you heard it after Virginia Tech, you heard it after El Paso, you heard it after Buffalo, you kept hearing that Wayne LaPierre isn't doing enough and frankly, that's not true.

"The NRA, under Wayne LaPierre's leadership has provided thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families and maybe these mass shootings would stop happening if we all thought a little bit more and prayed a little bit more."

"I'm asking everyone in this room to think, to pray, give your thoughts and your prayers and your prayers and your thoughts.”

He finished his brutal comments by saying: "And if we give enough of these thoughts and these prayers these mass shootings will stop. So I want to thank you Wayne LaPierre for all your thoughts and all your prayers."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.