Oatzempic trend branded 'dangerous' by experts

Experts have branded the Oatzempic weight loss trend going viral on TikTok “dangerous”.

The name, as you've probably already guessed, is a play on the name of the drug Ozempic. Although the drug was initially created for people with type 2 diabetes or obesity, it has become popular with people looking to lose weight.

Oatzempic, though, has nothing to do with prescription medication and instead it’s all to do with a drink made of oats, water and lime juice.

TikTok users swear by the drink as a weight loss method, with some claiming that they can lose up to 40 pounds in 2 months.

According to Healthline, oats help lower blood sugar levels and consuming oats or oatmeal can be very filling due to the high fibre content.

However, experts have dismissed the claims surrounding oatzempic videos and warned people to be wary over rapid weight loss trends.

Speaking to CBS News, registered dietitian Lisa Valente of Healthline, said it was "clever marketing for something that has no merit behind it”.

@_ggmendoza Ive been seeing this oatzempic drink all over my fyp… i need a little push so decided to give this a try😅 Since i cant work out at the moment going to kick start my weight loss journey with this drink🤗 #oatzempictrend #weightloss #weightlossjourney #Motivation #kickstartyourdreams #weightlossgoals #dayone

"Blended oat drinks are not the same as prescription drugs. It also seems like a dangerous trend that promotes disordered eating and isn't nutritionally sound or based in science.”

Another dietitian Maggie Evans from 9amHealth criticised the “extreme measure” by telling the publication: "As we've seen before, whether it's Master Cleanse, water fasts or other extreme diets, these (trends) may result in short-term weight loss results, but aren't the healthiest or most sustainable way to achieve that weight loss.”

Despite the criticism from health experts, people have been trying the “30-day Oatzempic Challenge".

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel