OceanGate CEO admits that he 'broken rules' with sub in resurfaced clip

The CEO of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush previously said that he had "broken some rules” as part of his innovation when designing the Titan submersible.

Rush was one of the five men on board who were declared dead on Thursday after authorities stated that the craft imploded near the site of the Titanic shipwreck.

British billionaire Hamish Harding, renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman were also aboard the Titan.

Speaking in 2021, Rush highlighted the craft's unorthodox design, saying that he had used “logic and good engineering”.

“I’d like to be remembered as an innovator. I think it was General MacArthur said: 'You're remembered for the rules you break,'" Rush said in an interview with Spanish YouTuber alanxelmundo.

"I think I've broken them with logic and good engineering behind me. Carbon fiber and titanium? There's a rule you don't do that. Well, I did."

On Thursday, the US Coastguard confirmed that a “debris field” has been discovered within the search area for the missing submersible Titan by a remotely-operated vehicle near the wreckage of the Titanic.

After the tragic news was announced, the co-founder of OceanGate, Guillermo Sohnlein, said it is “tricky” to navigate current regulations.

He told Times Radio: “It’s too early to tell, there’s data that’s going to have to be collected over the coming days, weeks and months, and I’m sure the team will work with whoever is conducting the investigations to cooperate and provide as much information as possible.

“At that point, we’ll be in a better position to tell (what went wrong).”

When asked about the regulations surrounding submersibles, he said: “There are regulations in place but as you can imagine there aren’t many subs that go that deep, so the regulations are pretty sparse and many of them are antiquated and designed for specific instances.

“It’s tricky to navigate those regulatory schemes.”

