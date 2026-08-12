Official tartan unveiled to celebrate Glasgow-Boston friendship after World Cup

A bespoke tartan has been unveiled to celebrate the friendship between Boston and Glasgow, following the Tartan Army takeover of the World Cup host city during this year’s tournament.

Glasgow and Boston moved to become sister cities, following an announcement and letter of intent signed by the City of Boston in June 2026.

Ahead of the official twinning ceremony, a Glasgow city shopping centre has unveiled and registered a special tartan to commemorate the historic moment.

Designed by Glasgow-based tartan specialists, Slanj, for Buchanan Galleries, “Twinned in Tartan” weaves together colours inspired by the flags of Glasgow and Boston, alongside the iconic Green Monster of Fenway Park in recognition of Boston’s sporting heritage.

The tartan weaves together colours inspired by the flags of Glasgow and Boston (Brian Konstantinou/PA)

Buchanan Galleries has also commissioned a ceremonial kilt in the new tartan to be gifted to the City of Boston for the official twinning ceremony.

“We’re incredibly proud to mark this special moment in Glasgow’s history with a tartan that reflects the warmth, friendship, and pride the Tartan Army brought to Boston during the World Cup,” Kathy Murdoch, centre director of Buchanan Galleries, said.

“The incredible reception Scotland fans received showed just how powerful shared culture and community can be. Twinned in Tartan is our way of celebrating that connection, while creating a lasting symbol of friendship between Glasgow and Boston.”

Brian Halley, from Slanj Kilts, said the design behind Twinned in Tartan captures the energy and character of both cities and he said the company was “delighted” to play a role in bringing the special project to life.

Bailie Christy Mearns, depute lord provost of Glasgow, added: “The friendship that grew between Glasgow and Boston during the World Cup was something very special, and it is wonderful to see Glasgow businesses embracing that connection and the opportunities created by our growing relationship.”

She said the Twinned in Tartan design is a “creative and distinctly Scottish way” to celebrate it.

“Bringing together the character of both cities, the tartan is a fitting reminder of the warmth and friendship shown to Scotland supporters in Boston,” Ms Mearns said.

“As we look to strengthen the already close ties between Glasgow and Boston, I hope it will become another symbol of the friendship and shared spirit that connects our two cities.”