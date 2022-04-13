A Ukrainian resident has described the struggle of remaining in the country during Russia's invasion, and why she decided to stay in Kyiv.

"It's easier to find the beauty in every day right now...because it starts...and we have it," she told CBC, as she explained that many people have chosen to remain at home to show how much they love Ukraine.

"It's very important to keep the vibe of this city...to keep it alive," she added.



When asked if it was the right decision, she responded: "Absolutely."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.