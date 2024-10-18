One Direction bandmates break silence over Liam Payne's death

Liam Payne's former One Direction bandmates have shared their devastation following the shock announcement of the star's death.

The 31-year-old died after falling from a balcony on the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Wednesday (October 16).

A statement signed by Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan read: “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing.

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

“But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

“For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

“We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

The bandmates then took to their personal social media accounts with emotional sentiments.

Tomlinson said he was "beyond devastated" to lose his "brother", adding he was the "most vital part of One Direction."

"I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was," he penned.

Styles shared a tribute with a snap of Payne and a love heart. In the second slide, he wrote: "His greatest joy was making other people happy and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it.

"Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious.

"He was warm, supportive and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend.

"My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew him and loved him, as I did."

Malik shared a heartfelt message admitting while the pair "butted heads," he can't help but "talk out loud" to him.

"I can’t help but think selfishly there were so many more conversations for us to have in our lives," he penned.

“I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17-year-old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.

“Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f***s about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it.

“When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison. I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional.

“I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next.

“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.

"I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro."

On Wednesday night, One Direction fans mourned his death at a vigil in Argentina where they lit candles and laid flowers.

One of his most famous songs, 'For You', was a collaboration between him and the singer Rita Ora for the film Fifty Shades Freed in 2018.

Hours after his death, Ora sang their song while an image of the pair was projected onto the screen behind her during a performance in Osaka, Japan.

