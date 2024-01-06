British Naval sailor fired for filming OnlyFans content on military aircraft carrier

A Royal Navy sailor has told of how his X-rated OnlyFans side hustle got him sacked from his job aboard an aircraft carrier.

Twenty one-year-old Zak Blackman was kicked out of the Navy after his account was flagged to superiors, he told The Sun.

He was paid about £1,500 per month as an able seaman, but was posting explicit photos and videos from HMS Prince of Wales.

Blackman said his sacking was "the best thing" because he is now a millionaire from his Navy-themed adult content.

"I joined the Navy on March 30, 2020, at the lowest rank.

"It was really hard work for the money I was getting.

"I decided to post videos and images of me in my uniform.

"They started to take off, and after a few weeks I was earning £20,000 a month from that. But one of my colleagues — or superiors — saw it themselves on OnlyFans, or was sent it."

He was asked to remove the content, but refused because it was "earning me so much money".

As a result, he was sacked for bringing the Navy into disrepute. It came shortly after he was promoted to the rank of Naval Airman in July last year.

Now, he is signed to the Rebel Agency, a Manchester-based talent house which helped him make his seven-figure fortune.

He said: "I’m now a millionaire and am shopping around for a Lamborghini and have moved into a penthouse in Manchester.

"I hope in a few years I’ll have enough money to retire. The demand for sexy uniform content like mine online is massive."

The Royal Navy said: "The issue was investigated. We are unable to comment further."

