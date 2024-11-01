‘Out of this world’: Heidi Klum unveils ET-inspired Halloween costume

Queen of Halloween Heidi Klum has channelled a scene from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film ET The Extra-Terrestrial, dressing as the character in disguise wearing a hat and blonde wig, while her husband Tom Kaulitz depicted a traditional version of the character.

The German model and TV star, who throws a bash every year in New York, had teased her much-anticipated look hours before prosthetic artist Mike Marino completed the vision – which featured a blinking head resting on top of her own.

Klum and Kaulitz posed with her daughter Leni Klum, who followed suit with an other-worldly transformation featuring white body paint, antennae and goggles to create an alien effect.

Posting a video of the couple on Instagram, Klum wrote: “Heidi Halloween 2024. Out of this world.”

Tom Kaulitz, from left, Heidi Klum, and Leni Olumi Klum attend Heidi Klum’s 23rd annual Halloween party (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Invision - Evan Agostini

It was not the first ET-inspired costume this Halloween, which saw US singer Janelle Monae also portray the alien in a series of transformative pictures shared on Instagram.

Monae captured moments from the film including a light-up finger and heart, while she also posed as the character wrapped in a blanket, captioning the pictures: “ET returns 42 years later.”

Klum and Monae were not the only famous faces getting into the Halloween spirit, with Kim Kardashian following the full-body transformation trend this year.

The reality star and entrepreneur embraced a reptile look with a white scaly costume paired with a prosthetic head, green eyes, clawed hands and feet with a long spikey tail set in a swamp.

“Albino Alligator,” she captioned the look on Instagram.

Styled by artist Alexis Stone, Kardashian shared close-up videos of the look alongside pictures of the intricate prosthetics before they were applied to her body.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner transformed into US actress Demi Moore from her 1996 hit film Striptease.

The US star stripped down to recreate the film poster, complete with wind-blown long, straight hair with a fringe and Moore’s natural makeup look.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber also paid homage to a poster, in tribute to Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie from their reality TV show The Simple Life.

The pair wore blonde wigs and denim to recreate the 2003 show poster, before miming a scene from the TV show where the duo were called “dumb” by someone working alongside them on the farm.

Richie reposted the video on her Instagram story, writing the word “obsessed”, while US socialite Hilton said “iconic”.

Hilton opted for the outfit worn by Britney Spears in her 1998 debut single Baby One More Time music video, donning a tied white shirt, grey cardigan, pleated skirt and pigtail hairstyle.

She shared a host of snaps posing in the costume beside pink school lockers and in a classroom, writing on Instagram: “It’s Britney bitch. Love you icon @BritneySpears”

Also paying homage was Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards, who transformed herself into fellow pop star Lady Gaga while she dressed her son Axel to look like Bruno Mars, following their new hit collaboration Die With A Smile.

Her former bandmate Jade Thirlwall turned her hand to dressing as Little Bo Peep inspired by Toy Story, alongside her boyfriend Jordan Stephens from Rizzle Kicks who donned a Mr Potato Head costume.

“Toy Gory: Little Hoe Peep edition,” the singer captioned pictures on Instagram, which feature a gruesome caricature of Woody from the film.

The couple were pictured arriving at Love Island host Maya Jama’s annual star-studded Halloween party, who maintained her high standard of costumes by creating a tailored Beetlejuice outfit.

Instead of donning the character’s classic black and white striped suit, she modernised it into a blazer dress with statement shoulders paired with matching stockings and black high heels.

To finish the look, she wore a luminous green curly wig to represent the hair of the character, who actor Michael Keaton recently revisited in the 2024 Beetlejuice sequel.

“Beetlejuice’s Unruly Niece,” she captioned pictures on Instagram.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran had fun with his costume by dressing as a viral meme of himself, donning a fluffy brown monkey bodysuit.

He shared a photo of him leaning over a table while holding a phone which showed a picture of him in a similar look, writing: “Haters will say its AI #halloweenbruv #feltcutemightdeletelater.”

YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg and broadcaster Myleene Klass also marked the spooky time of year.

Klass, who rose to fame in the band Hear’Say, opted for a classic version of the Wonder Woman outfit, complete with long boots and a blue, red and gold bodysuit.

While Dimoldenberg completely changed her appearance into the administrator Roz from the Pixar movie Monsters Inc.

She shared a series of photos of the transformative look on Instagram, which saw her hair pulled into one purple spike and a dress that resembled the body of the slug-like monster.